Little House Capital LLC Buys 14,177 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Little House Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,960 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,177 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 1.3 %

Comcast stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,243,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,035,358. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $172.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Comcast’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

