Little House Capital LLC Buys New Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Little House Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 108,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Little House Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540,248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751,662 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $940,239,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 50.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,438,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,882 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,039,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,115,000 after buying an additional 53,304 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

JPST stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.32. 1,629,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,205,267. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.15.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.