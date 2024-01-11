Little House Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,920 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Little House Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,920 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $574,761,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after buying an additional 1,240,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.88.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $9.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $487.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,280,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918,340. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.33 and a 52-week high of $503.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $468.31 and a 200-day moving average of $433.61.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

