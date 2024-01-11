Little House Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Little House Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $405,697,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $93,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ MAR traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $226.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,412. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.34. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.56 and a 52 week high of $228.94. The stock has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.87.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

