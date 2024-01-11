Little House Capital LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Little House Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Little House Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,672,000 after buying an additional 105,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,938,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,580,780. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.41. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

