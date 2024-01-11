Little House Capital LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Little House Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,106,000 after buying an additional 190,213 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 307,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after buying an additional 92,269 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 450,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,870,000 after purchasing an additional 67,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 247,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,549,000 after acquiring an additional 49,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 624.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 57,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 49,417 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:SMMD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.21. 75,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.76. The stock has a market cap of $821.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

