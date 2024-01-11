Little House Capital LLC Grows Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Little House Capital LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in STAG Industrial by 52.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in STAG Industrial by 464.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 304.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other STAG Industrial news, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $497,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,030.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other STAG Industrial news, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 19,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $763,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $497,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,916 shares in the company, valued at $421,030.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,890 shares of company stock worth $3,333,708 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.41. 373,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.08.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

