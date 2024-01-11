Little House Capital LLC Grows Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Little House Capital LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 98.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 195,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 284,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,747,000 after purchasing an additional 135,441 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 79,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.7 %

ADI traded down $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $187.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,551. The company has a market cap of $92.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $202.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.50.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

