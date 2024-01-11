Little House Capital LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Little House Capital LLC lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,299 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,031 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $285,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 43.0% during the third quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $671.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,457. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $465.33 and a fifty-two week high of $681.91. The company has a market capitalization of $298.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $619.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $576.07.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $15.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,577 shares of company stock worth $8,447,008 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.40.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

