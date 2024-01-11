Little House Capital LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Little House Capital LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE PSA traded down $4.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $290.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,529. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $275.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.22. The firm has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.55. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $316.48.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

