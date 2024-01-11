Little House Capital LLC Has $2.05 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Little House Capital LLC raised its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Performance

KLA stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $554.47. 204,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $551.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.26. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $597.43. The stock has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $527.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLA

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.