Little House Capital LLC Has $537,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Little House Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after buying an additional 4,211,580 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $741,139,000 after buying an additional 4,129,742 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in United Parcel Service by 90.8% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,825,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $864,888,000 after buying an additional 2,295,588 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.91.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.02. The company had a trading volume of 923,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,031. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.98 and its 200-day moving average is $162.30. The company has a market capitalization of $136.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

