Little House Capital LLC Has $760,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Little House Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $303.67. The stock had a trading volume of 613,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,111. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $218.32 and a 12 month high of $306.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $292.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.