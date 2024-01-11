Little House Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Little House Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up 1.2% of Little House Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $424,700,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.0 %

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,314,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,445,536. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $115.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $84.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.35 and a 200 day moving average of $59.49.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.19.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

