Little House Capital LLC Invests $906,000 in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Little House Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $29,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.32. 1,536,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,354,755. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.92 and a 12 month high of $94.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

