Little House Capital LLC Purchases 456 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Little House Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 1.0% of Little House Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ACN traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $345.90. 643,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,203. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $355.38. The company has a market capitalization of $216.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $335.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.88.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,885 shares of company stock worth $12,188,860 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.59.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

