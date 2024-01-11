Little House Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Little House Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,461 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,020 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $91,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $91,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.25, for a total transaction of $2,109,235.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,155,069.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,405 shares of company stock valued at $16,176,680. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $3.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $427.65. 549,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,499. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $380.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $283.60 and a 1 year high of $427.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.