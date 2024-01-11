Little House Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Little House Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 1.4% of Little House Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. AXS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in Danaher by 2.4% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.7% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $228.35. The company had a trading volume of 885,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,814. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $247.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.53. The firm has a market cap of $168.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

