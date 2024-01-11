Little House Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Little House Capital LLC lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 97,796.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,274,197,000 after buying an additional 130,958,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $619,226,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 12.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,615,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,976,863,000 after buying an additional 632,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,952,000 after buying an additional 425,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.75.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $748.45. 251,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,088. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $724.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $673.85. The company has a market cap of $98.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $453.40 and a 1-year high of $801.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at $8,920,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

