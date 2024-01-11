Little House Capital LLC Reduces Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Little House Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,615 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 99,673.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,069,270,000 after purchasing an additional 157,133,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $356,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.67.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $4.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $603.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,672. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $378.22 and a 1 year high of $631.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $168.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $578.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $530.87.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

