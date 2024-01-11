Little House Capital LLC Reduces Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Little House Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KIM. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 102.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth $39,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 95.6% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Shares of KIM traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.71. 1,351,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,106,017. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.49. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average is $19.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.21%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

