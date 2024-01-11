Little House Capital LLC Reduces Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Little House Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,672 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,489,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,722,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,683,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,344,600,000 after acquiring an additional 370,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,931,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,828,362,000 after acquiring an additional 112,156 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,649,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,709,160,000 after acquiring an additional 827,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,053,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,229,378,000 after acquiring an additional 320,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,659,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,663,333. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $150.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.63.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

