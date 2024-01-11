Little House Capital LLC Sells 106 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Little House Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 250.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Down 1.1 %

AMGN stock traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $301.27. 885,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,215. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $311.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $277.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.85. The company has a market cap of $161.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $256.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amgen

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.