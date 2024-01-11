Little House Capital LLC Sells 1,136 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Little House Capital LLC cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 494.9% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $182.15. The company had a trading volume of 337,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,559. The company has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.86 and a twelve month high of $183.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.07.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.67. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 12.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.