Little House Capital LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Little House Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Little House Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Little House Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $9,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,211.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $49.49. 435,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,438. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.90 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.43 and a 200 day moving average of $49.38.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

