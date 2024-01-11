Little House Capital LLC Sells 582 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Little House Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,484,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after buying an additional 5,292,464 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA traded down $6.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $227.41. 68,454,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,721,305. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.60 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $722.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,638,596.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618 in the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

