Little House Capital LLC Sells 91 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Little House Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,883,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $442,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CMG stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,246.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,765. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,219.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2,033.92. The stock has a market cap of $61.64 billion, a PE ratio of 53.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,470.05 and a 12-month high of $2,348.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,330.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,259.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMG

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,144,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,144,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,733 shares of company stock valued at $10,000,321 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.