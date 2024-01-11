Little House Capital LLC Takes $497,000 Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Little House Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,750,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $2,419,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $598,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GEHC stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,284. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.30 and a 1-year high of $87.83. The company has a market cap of $34.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.40.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

GEHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

