Little House Capital LLC Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Little House Capital LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,881 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Autodesk by 480.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $371,621,000 after buying an additional 1,477,770 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,914,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after purchasing an additional 989,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,596,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,112,192. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,620 shares of company stock worth $5,290,138. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.40.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $239.45. 432,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.05. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.38 and a 52 week high of $245.88.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

