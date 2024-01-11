LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,302 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the quarter. LKQ comprises approximately 1.3% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of LKQ worth $7,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 94.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 167.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 90.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Price Performance

LKQ stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $46.80. 357,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,104. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average of $50.19. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

