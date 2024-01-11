loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Stock Price Down 7%

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.78 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 304,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 853,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LDI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on loanDepot in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

Get loanDepot alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on loanDepot

loanDepot Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04. The company has a market cap of $892.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 3.25.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $265.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at loanDepot

In other news, CEO Frank Martell purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,790.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $196,455.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,076,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,900.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Martell acquired 20,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,790.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 45,207 shares of company stock valued at $75,723 and sold 104,691 shares valued at $280,788. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of loanDepot

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in loanDepot by 26.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 18,929 shares during the period. 53.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

loanDepot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.