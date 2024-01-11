Loop Capital Upgrades TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) to “Buy”

Loop Capital upgraded shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TopBuild from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TopBuild from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $308.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of TopBuild from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $323.60.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLD

TopBuild Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $365.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $323.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.31. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $173.00 and a fifty-two week high of $382.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 28.59%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TopBuild

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,332,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,332,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,240 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 2.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 59.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,923,000 after purchasing an additional 20,840 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 5.1% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.