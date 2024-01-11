Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,121 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,964,000 after purchasing an additional 303,575 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.92.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $218.75. 504,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,363,310. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.