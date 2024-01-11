Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,039,000 after purchasing an additional 374,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,474,841,000 after acquiring an additional 135,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,461,267,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $219.29. 390,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,158. The company has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.45. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.92.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

