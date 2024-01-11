Lufax (NYSE:LU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.51

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 368639 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lufax from $3.00 to $4.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.95.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.69.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.16). Lufax had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lufax during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lufax by 1,344.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Lufax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lufax by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares during the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

