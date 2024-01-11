Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC lessened its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,036 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,098,543,000 after purchasing an additional 45,145,050 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1,462.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $413,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,578 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 284.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 669,154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,275,000 after acquiring an additional 495,285 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 42.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,471,000 after acquiring an additional 464,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 953,929.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 448,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $169,717,000 after acquiring an additional 448,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $480.75. 329,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,298. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.58 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $464.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.90.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

