Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Gap Down to $1.70

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.70, but opened at $1.66. Lumen Technologies shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 1,202,107 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUMN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.09.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LUMN

Lumen Technologies Trading Down 7.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.63% and a positive return on equity of 8.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lumen Technologies

In other Lumen Technologies news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,148,592 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,134.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson acquired 1,000,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,148,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,134.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Fowler bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,253.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,570,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,000. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lumen Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 252,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 49,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,567,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,671,000 after buying an additional 44,169 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.