Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Short Interest Down 65.5% in December

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 65.5% from the December 15th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Lumina Gold Price Performance

Shares of LMGDF stock remained flat at $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31. Lumina Gold has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $0.53.

Get Lumina Gold alerts:

About Lumina Gold

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

Receive News & Ratings for Lumina Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumina Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.