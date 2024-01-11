Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Short Interest Down 65.5% in December

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 65.5% from the December 15th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Lumina Gold Price Performance
Shares of LMGDF stock remained flat at $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31. Lumina Gold has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $0.53.
About Lumina Gold
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lumina Gold
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 6 largest healthcare REITs to buy and how to invest
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- 7 best bank stocks to invest in ahead of rising interest rates
Receive News & Ratings for Lumina Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumina Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.