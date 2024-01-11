LXI REIT plc (OTCMKTS:LXILF) Short Interest Update

LXI REIT plc (OTCMKTS:LXILF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 841,500 shares, a decrease of 65.1% from the December 15th total of 2,412,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LXILF remained flat at C$0.81 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.15. LXI REIT has a 52-week low of C$0.78 and a 52-week high of C$1.83.

LXI REIT plc invests in commercial property assets predominantly in the UK, let, or pre-let, on long (typically 20 to 30 years to expiry or first break), inflation-linked leases to a wide range of strong tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors. The Company may invest in fixed-price forward funded developments, provided they are pre-let to an acceptable tenant and full planning permission is in place.

