LXI REIT plc (OTCMKTS:LXILF) Short Interest Update

LXI REIT plc (OTCMKTS:LXILF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 841,500 shares, a decrease of 65.1% from the December 15th total of 2,412,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
LXI REIT Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LXILF remained flat at C$0.81 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.15. LXI REIT has a 52-week low of C$0.78 and a 52-week high of C$1.83.
LXI REIT Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LXI REIT
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 6 largest healthcare REITs to buy and how to invest
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- 7 best bank stocks to invest in ahead of rising interest rates
Receive News & Ratings for LXI REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXI REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.