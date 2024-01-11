Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Gap Up to $2.10

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.10, but opened at $2.23. Lyell Immunopharma shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 366,888 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Lyell Immunopharma Trading Up 3.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $549.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of -0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.13.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 391.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 251.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 3,125.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in developing T-cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. It develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c-Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T-cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi-R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim-R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

