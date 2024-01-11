M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 3 Per Share

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from M Winkworth’s previous dividend of $2.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
M Winkworth Stock Performance
Shares of WINK stock opened at GBX 157.55 ($2.01) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £20.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,211.92 and a beta of 0.80. M Winkworth has a 52 week low of GBX 110 ($1.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 190 ($2.42). The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 148.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 147.04.
M Winkworth Company Profile
