M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 3 Per Share

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from M Winkworth’s previous dividend of $2.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

M Winkworth Stock Performance

Shares of WINK stock opened at GBX 157.55 ($2.01) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £20.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,211.92 and a beta of 0.80. M Winkworth has a 52 week low of GBX 110 ($1.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 190 ($2.42). The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 148.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 147.04.

Get M Winkworth alerts:

M Winkworth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for M Winkworth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M Winkworth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.