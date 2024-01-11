MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.12

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$13.12 and last traded at C$13.14, with a volume of 71780 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Pi Financial reduced their price target on MAG Silver from C$19.25 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TD Securities reduced their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.67.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MAG

MAG Silver Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.53 and a quick ratio of 25.31. The company has a market cap of C$1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.65.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.12). Sell-side analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.8456207 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.