MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.12

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$13.12 and last traded at C$13.14, with a volume of 71780 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.35.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Pi Financial reduced their price target on MAG Silver from C$19.25 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TD Securities reduced their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.67.
MAG Silver Price Performance
MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.12). Sell-side analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.8456207 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.
