Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Magnite from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magnite has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

Magnite Price Performance

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $9.39 on Thursday. Magnite has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.50.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 37.24%. The firm had revenue of $133.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Magnite will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Magnite

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Magnite by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 36,176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Magnite by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Magnite by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 24,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

