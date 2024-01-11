Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Purchased by CBOE Vest Financial LLC

CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 58.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,400 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $9,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $768,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $10,427,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.7% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 29.0% in the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,177. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.99. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $315.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.91%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MGY. Mizuho cut their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

