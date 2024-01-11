Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Short Interest Update

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 65.4% from the December 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Maiden Holdings North America Stock Performance

Shares of MHNC traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.74. 681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.18. Maiden Holdings North America has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $20.65.

Maiden Holdings North America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.4844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%.

