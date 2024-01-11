Mainsail Financial Group LLC Acquires 103 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Melius cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.69.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $2.76 on Thursday, hitting $390.95. The company had a trading volume of 510,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,632. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $109.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $380.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.52 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

