Mainsail Financial Group LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.9% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,031,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228,284 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,032,000 after purchasing an additional 70,494 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,171,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,767,000 after buying an additional 40,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,296,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,418,000 after buying an additional 23,578 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $174.98. 247,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,037. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.84 and a 200 day moving average of $165.95. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.94 and a 1-year high of $182.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

