Mainsail Financial Group LLC Has $691,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,314 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Insight Inv LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 76.5% in the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 142,178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,739,000 after purchasing an additional 61,641 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 43,430 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Walmart by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 344,910 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,161,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,195,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $713,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,137,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,389,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.81 and its 200 day moving average is $158.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

