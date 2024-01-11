Mainsail Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,673 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,774,723,000 after buying an additional 868,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,578,184,000 after acquiring an additional 392,811 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Boeing by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,865,614,000 after acquiring an additional 863,026 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,115,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,347,119,000 after purchasing an additional 185,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $224.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,151,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,632,370. The stock has a market cap of $136.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.60. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.86.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Edward Jones downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

