Mainsail Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,890 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 30.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $238.72. 372,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.38 and a 12-month high of $245.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.92 and its 200 day moving average is $214.05. The company has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Activity

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $461,691.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,569,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,620 shares of company stock worth $5,290,138 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.40.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

